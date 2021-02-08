Advertisement

Iowa officials report 261 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over 24 hours

More than 162,839 people have been given at least the first dose of the vaccine
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 261 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 324,666 and 5,110 deaths since the pandemic began. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, shows a 14-day positivity rate of 8.8% and a seven-day positivity rate of 6.6%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, 1,495,203 Iowans have been tested, and 294,119 have recovered. The state website also showed 318 people were hospitalized, up slightly from 316 reported Sunday.

Of those, 34 were admitted over the last 24 hours, and 69 were in the intensive care unit.

Check TV6′s Tracking the Curve page for a breakdown of local counties.

Iowa officials also reported 341,924 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered as of 10:30 a.m. Monday. Of those, 326,421 has gone to Iowa residents.

Officials also reported 162,839 individuals, or nearly 5.2% of Iowa’s total population, have been given the first dose of the two-shot series. In comparison, 89,542 individuals, or about 2.8% of the population, have completed the series.

According to officials, those who have received the second dose of vaccine are not included in the first dose data.

Visit TV6′s vaccination page to learn how the state and local counties are doing with vaccinations.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moline Police Department says they responded for a single-vehicle crash reported by a...
One man dead, another with life-threatening injuries after vehicle submerges into Mississippi River
bettendorf shooting
Man dead following Sunday morning altercation with Bettendorf police officer
30-year-old Roylee Richardson Junior was arrested on Sunday and is being charged with assault...
Arrest made in Davenport Sunday morning gunfire incident
police lights
Chicago-area mother charged after newborn found in trash can
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video

Latest News

Local Bars, Restaurants, excited to reopen in time for Super Bowl
Local Bars, Restaurants, excited to reopen in time for Super Bowl
FIRST ALERT DAY for Accumulating Snow/Slippery Roads
FIRST ALERT DAY until 8PM for Accumulating Snow
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Police in Burlington say 47-year-old Milton Davis, of Burlington, was arrested Friday following...
Man arrested on multiple drug charges in Burlington