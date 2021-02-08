Iowa officials report 261 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 261 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 324,666 and 5,110 deaths since the pandemic began. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, shows a 14-day positivity rate of 8.8% and a seven-day positivity rate of 6.6%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, 1,495,203 Iowans have been tested, and 294,119 have recovered. The state website also showed 318 people were hospitalized, up slightly from 316 reported Sunday.

Of those, 34 were admitted over the last 24 hours, and 69 were in the intensive care unit.

Iowa officials also reported 341,924 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered as of 10:30 a.m. Monday. Of those, 326,421 has gone to Iowa residents.

Officials also reported 162,839 individuals, or nearly 5.2% of Iowa’s total population, have been given the first dose of the two-shot series. In comparison, 89,542 individuals, or about 2.8% of the population, have completed the series.

According to officials, those who have received the second dose of vaccine are not included in the first dose data.

