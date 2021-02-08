Local Bars, Restaurants, excited to reopen in time for Super Bowl

COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - For Grease Monkeys bar and grille in Colona, events like the super bowl are always welcome.

“Anything that can draw people in is a huge asset for us for sure,” Grease Monkeys co-owner Dan Taets said.

The event comes at a critical time as bars and restaurants in Illinois were not allowed to have indoor dining from November through mid-January. Taets said the bar and grille did everything they could to adapt.

“It was extremely tough, I mean, we did carry-out, curbside, tried a little bit of delivery but we were probably 20% of what we normally did based on what we’re doing, we had a lot of support from our customers and our staff that comes in so, we’re glad to be back open that’s for sure,” he said.

Taets, hoping things continue to trend in a positive direction as COVID cases nationwide have declined over the past month and Illinois’ Region 2 has seen fewer people hospitalized due to the virus.

“Now we’re glad to be back open, we’re looking forward to being even more open,” he said, “We’re hoping we continue in this path that we’re going farther and farther where we get back to normalcy whatever that might be.”

The goal, to make it back to 100% capacity for indoor dining as soon as possible.

“For us as owners obviously we want to be full 100% back to what we could do again because it’s really put a toll on everybody really, not just us as owners but our staff as well,” Taets said.

