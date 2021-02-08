Man arrested on multiple drug charges in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in Burlington on multiple drug charges according to the police department.

Officials with the Burlington Police Department say on Friday, Feb. 5, the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and the police department’s Problem Oriented Policing Unit performed a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of North 8th Street.

The warrant was executed in reference to a suspect who was trafficking large quantities of narcotics in the greater Burlington area.

As a result, police say 47-year-old Milton Davis, of Burlington, was arrested.

He’s charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (heroin), two counts of drug tax stamp violation and possession of a firearm by a felon. All charges are felony charges.

Milton Cleon Davis is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center pending a court appearance.

