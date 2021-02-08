Advertisement

Man arrested on multiple drug charges in Burlington

Police in Burlington say 47-year-old Milton Davis, of Burlington, was arrested Friday following...
Police in Burlington say 47-year-old Milton Davis, of Burlington, was arrested Friday following a search warrant. He’s charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (heroin), two counts of drug tax stamp violation and possession of a firearm by a felon. All charges are felony charges.(kwqc, burlington pd)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in Burlington on multiple drug charges according to the police department.

Officials with the Burlington Police Department say on Friday, Feb. 5, the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and the police department’s Problem Oriented Policing Unit performed a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of North 8th Street.

The warrant was executed in reference to a suspect who was trafficking large quantities of narcotics in the greater Burlington area.

As a result, police say 47-year-old Milton Davis, of Burlington, was arrested.

He’s charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (heroin), two counts of drug tax stamp violation and possession of a firearm by a felon. All charges are felony charges.

Milton Cleon Davis is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center pending a court appearance.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moline Police Department says they responded for a single-vehicle crash reported by a...
One man dead, another with life-threatening injuries after vehicle submerges into Mississippi River
bettendorf shooting
Man dead following Sunday morning altercation with Bettendorf police officer
30-year-old Roylee Richardson Junior was arrested on Sunday and is being charged with assault...
Arrest made in Davenport Sunday morning gunfire incident
police lights
Chicago-area mother charged after newborn found in trash can
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video

Latest News

Local Bars, Restaurants, excited to reopen in time for Super Bowl
Local Bars, Restaurants, excited to reopen in time for Super Bowl
FIRST ALERT DAY for Accumulating Snow/Slippery Roads
FIRST ALERT DAY until 8PM for Accumulating Snow
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report 261 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over 24 hours