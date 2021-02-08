Advertisement

More Snow and Continuing Cold For Your Monday

Wind Chills Remain Below Zero
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- We’ll start the work week with the prospect of more snow and unseasonably cold temperatures. Look for cloudy skies with light snow redeveloping again by afternoon. Highs should reach the single digits to lower teens, with wind chills down to 10 below zero. We’re back below zero for many locations this evening as snow comes to an end. Expect gradual clearing overnight. Sunshine returns to the region Tuesday (but not much warmth). Highs will only reach the lower teens. We’ll see snow chances again Wednesday and Thursday, with readings back in the single digits by the end of the week.

TODAY: Cloudy and cold with another round of light snow continuing this afternoon. High: 9°. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Wind chill: 0 to -10.

TONIGHT: Evening snow ending, followed by gradual clearing. Low: -3°. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Wind chill: to -15.

TUESDAY: Cold sunshine. High: 12°. Wind chill: to -10.

Latest News

More Snow, and more cold for the QCA. Look for highs in the single digits to lower teens.
FIRST ALERT DAY until 11 AM for bitter wind chills to -15 to -20.
A Cold Start For Your Monday
Your First Alert Forecast
Late night snow
Cold into Monday morning