Rock Island Grand Prix returns in September

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - After canceling the 2020 event due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers of the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix just announced the race in downtown Rock Island is scheduled for Sept. 4 - 5, 2021. It’s considered the world’s largest karting street race, attracting hundreds of race teams and fans from across the country to the city streets over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The organizing committee and its partner, National Karting Alliance, says racers can expect a class lineup similar that in 2019. More race details will be announced soon with registration this summer.

The Grand Prix is the biggest weekend event of the year for Rock Island and race organizers are planning expanded festival weekend entertainment this year, with new activities for both race teams and spectators.

Due to the cancellation in 2020, additional sponsors are needed for this year’s event. Those interested in supporting the event can contact race organizers at rockislandgrandprix@gmail.com or (309) 292-8133.

For more information on the race, visit racerockisland.info

