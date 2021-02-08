Advertisement

Rock Island Grand Prix returns in September

The karting event is coming back to downtown Rock Island.
The karting event is coming back to downtown Rock Island.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - After canceling the 2020 event due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers of the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix just announced the race in downtown Rock Island is scheduled for Sept. 4 - 5, 2021. It’s considered the world’s largest karting street race, attracting hundreds of race teams and fans from across the country to the city streets over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The organizing committee and its partner, National Karting Alliance, says racers can expect a class lineup similar that in 2019. More race details will be announced soon with registration this summer.

The Grand Prix is the biggest weekend event of the year for Rock Island and race organizers are planning expanded festival weekend entertainment this year, with new activities for both race teams and spectators.

Due to the cancellation in 2020, additional sponsors are needed for this year’s event. Those interested in supporting the event can contact race organizers at rockislandgrandprix@gmail.com or (309) 292-8133.

For more information on the race, visit racerockisland.info

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moline Police Department says they responded for a single-vehicle crash reported by a...
One man dead, another with life-threatening injuries after vehicle submerges into Mississippi River
bettendorf shooting
Man dead following Sunday morning altercation with Bettendorf police officer
Police lights
Coroner identifies man killed after car plunges into Mississippi River Sunday
30-year-old Roylee Richardson Junior was arrested on Sunday and is being charged with assault...
Arrest made in Davenport Sunday morning gunfire incident
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

Latest News

Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
A First Alert Day is in effect until 11 a.m. on Monday due to extremely cold temperatures in...
Snow emergencies in effect throughout TV6 viewing area
Health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department announced they will be moving...
Tuesday’s vaccination clinic in Rock Island Co. moved indoors due to cold temps
Police in Galesburg are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting on Saturday.
Two injured following shooting in Galesburg; police seeking information