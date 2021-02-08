Tuesday’s vaccination clinic in Rock Island Co. moved indoors due to cold temps

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department announced they will be moving Tuesday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic indoors. This will be due to the cold temperatures that are expected.

Those that are going to get vaccinated on Tuesday will now go to the TaxSlayer Center’s concourse.

“We have had to move this clinic to an indoor facility for the safety of our staff and residents working in extremely cold conditions,” health officials said on Monday.

The hours for Tuesday’s clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This week’s Rock Island County Health Department mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Tuesday in the TaxSlayer... Posted by Rock Island County Health Department on Monday, February 8, 2021

Officials say you must have a confirmed time slot in order to receive the vaccine at this clinic, or any of their clinics.

“Those with confirmed time slots are asked to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes early,” officials said. “People will be asked to wait in their cars in the TaxSlayer Center parking lot and tune their radio to 89.7 FM to be told when people in their time slot will be allowed to come into the building. Only about 50 people will be allowed in the building at the same time to adhere to Restore Illinois guidelines. Social distancing and masking will be enforced.”

The circle drive in front of the TaxSlayer Center is available for people with mobility issues who need to be dropped off at their registered time slot. The parking lot next to the building is reserved for those with handicapped parking placards.

“We will continue to host drive-through vaccination clinics at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction in Milan when weather conditions allow,” health officials said. “We will announce through our media partners, on social media and our website whenever weather forces us to relocate to the backup site at the TaxSlayer Center.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.