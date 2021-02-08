Advertisement

Two injured following shooting in Galesburg; police seeking information

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Galesburg are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting on Saturday.

Police say just before 4:30 a.m., they were called to the 400 block of South Chambers Street for shots being fired in a home. Reports to 911 indicated there were injuries.

Once officers arrived, they say 30 to 40 people were seen leaving the home and running in all directions. Officers were directed inside the home and found the shooting victims.

Police say 35-year-old Eric Muhammed and 29-year-old Andrew White were both shot. Officials say Muhammed was shot in the leg and White was shot in the foot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and treated. They’re both expected to make a full recovery.

The Galesburg Police Department is conducting an investigation into this matter. Preliminary information suggests that this is an isolated incident. There is no identified threat to the public.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044. You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword “Galesburg” and then your tip.

