Advertisement

Vaccination time-slots available for Henry & Stark County residents

Registration for the next COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Henry and Stark counties has been...
Registration for the next COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Henry and Stark counties has been announced. The registration for the next clinic, which will be on February 19, will be open at 9 a.m. on February 8.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - Vaccination sign-ups for those in Henry and Stark County will be available Monday, February 8th at 9 a.m.

Those eligible to sign up are those in Phase 1B which include residents 65 years and older, healthcare workers, and frontline essential workers.

To reserve your time-slot, visit the health department’s website by clicking here and complete an On-Line “COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Registration Form.” To enroll you will only need to be able to access their website and then have a valid email for receiving your confirmation of registration.

The appointments will be on Wednesday, February 10th, and Friday, February 19th.

If you are assisting someone else you will need to know their full name, address, phone number, date of birth, age, sex, current primary physician, and employer (if applicable).

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

bettendorf shooting
Man dead following Sunday morning altercation with Bettendorf police officer
The Moline Police Department says they responded for a single-vehicle crash reported by a...
One man dead, another with life-threatening injuries after vehicle submerges into Mississippi River
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Gov. Reynolds lifting all COVID-19 restrictions on Iowa businesses
A unit in Davenport get ready for deployment.
Iowa Army National Guard unit In Davenport readies for deployment
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids

Latest News

Wind chills tonight could reach 15 to 20 degrees below zero.
First Alert Day for Extreme Cold Sunday into Monday morning
The exterior of the building at Westdale Court Apartments in Cedar Rapids after a fire on...
Two firefghters injured after responding to house fire in Cedar Rapids
Simulator trucks to bring more education to rural hospitals
Simulator trucks to help rural health care education in Iowa
Simulator trucks to bring more education to rural hospitals
Simulator trucks to bring more education to rural hospitals