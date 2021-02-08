Vaccination time-slots available for Henry & Stark County residents

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - Vaccination sign-ups for those in Henry and Stark County will be available Monday, February 8th at 9 a.m.

Those eligible to sign up are those in Phase 1B which include residents 65 years and older, healthcare workers, and frontline essential workers.

To reserve your time-slot, visit the health department’s website by clicking here and complete an On-Line “COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Registration Form.” To enroll you will only need to be able to access their website and then have a valid email for receiving your confirmation of registration.

The appointments will be on Wednesday, February 10th, and Friday, February 19th.

If you are assisting someone else you will need to know their full name, address, phone number, date of birth, age, sex, current primary physician, and employer (if applicable).

