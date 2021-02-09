Board of Education announces virtual learning during inclement weather in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District on Tuesday announced the district’s Board of Education has voted on a plan for virtual learning during inclement weather days.

“The Davenport Community Schools Board of Education voted to enact a plan to offer virtual learning/remote learning to provide required student instruction during inclement weather days or other emergency days,” officials said in a Facebook post. “This applies when an entire day is impacted; early releases or late starts will not result in virtual learning being activated.”

Officials say through February 12, hybrid learning will continue being offered so they will require online learning for students who were supposed to be in school on a snow day.

“Online learning would be the same for our hybrid students who were learning at home for that day,” officials said. “Starting February 15, 2021, students who are 100% face-to-face will be required to participate in online learning provided by the teacher, following the schedules in the link below.“

Officials say the schedules are unique to preschool, elementary, junior high and high school levels.

Those who wish to view the schedules can do so at this link.

