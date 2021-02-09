Advertisement

Board of Education announces virtual learning during inclement weather in Davenport

The Davenport Community School District on Tuesday announced the district’s Board of Education...
The Davenport Community School District on Tuesday announced the district’s Board of Education has voted on a plan for virtual learning during inclement weather days.(tv6, DCSD)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District on Tuesday announced the district’s Board of Education has voted on a plan for virtual learning during inclement weather days.

“The Davenport Community Schools Board of Education voted to enact a plan to offer virtual learning/remote learning to provide required student instruction during inclement weather days or other emergency days,” officials said in a Facebook post. “This applies when an entire day is impacted; early releases or late starts will not result in virtual learning being activated.”

Officials say through February 12, hybrid learning will continue being offered so they will require online learning for students who were supposed to be in school on a snow day.

“Online learning would be the same for our hybrid students who were learning at home for that day,” officials said. “Starting February 15, 2021, students who are 100% face-to-face will be required to participate in online learning provided by the teacher, following the schedules in the link below.“

Officials say the schedules are unique to preschool, elementary, junior high and high school levels.

Those who wish to view the schedules can do so at this link.

DCSD Families: On February 8, 2021, the Davenport Community Schools Board of Education voted to enact a plan to offer...

Posted by Davenport Community Schools on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Coroner identifies man killed after car plunges into Mississippi River Sunday
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Investigators release name of man fatally shot by Bettendorf officer Sunday
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Amelia Ressler is facing 19 counts of child molestations in Georgia.
Georgia substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation

Latest News

St. Ambrose University has announced its next president. Dakota Wesleyan University President...
St. Ambrose University announces next president
Tara Bahnks will serve as principal of Willard Elementary School, and Lynsy Oswald will serve...
Moline-Coal Valley School Board name two new elementary school principals
St. Ambrose University has announced its next president. Dakota Wesleyan University President...
St. Ambrose University announces next president
Classroom generic
‘This does not help the Quad Cities:’ Local superintendents discuss Iowa ‘school choice’ bill