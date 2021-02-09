Advertisement

Case of U.K coronavirus variant reported in Lee County, Illinois

Generic Coronavirus
Generic Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials say a case of the coronavirus variant was reported in Lee County, Illinois.

This is the variant first identified in the United Kingdom and is believed to be more contagious.

Lee County Health Department Administrator Cathy Ferguson said this was to be expected.

“Viruses are constantly changing over time, and we do expect a variance,” she said. “So, once we saw these occurring elsewhere, we knew it was a matter of time before it made it to Illinois. And there could be more cases around, people just haven’t been tested for it, so that wouldn’t surprise me either.” Ferguson strongly encouraged people to continue to follow health mitigations.

