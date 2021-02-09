Advertisement

City of Galesburg announces warming shelters for those to shelter from the cold

On Tuesday city officials in Galesburg announced they would be opening a warming shelter for...
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - On Tuesday city officials in Galesburg announced they would be opening a warming shelter for those in need.

The Knox County YMCA will be open during normal business hours for those wishing to find a spot to get warm. The YMCA is located at 1324 West Carl Sandburg Drive in Galesburg.

They will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The city will update this list as more information is provided.

The list of warming centers (link below) will be updated as more information is available.

Posted by City of Galesburg, IL Government on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

