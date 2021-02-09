Advertisement

Clinton LumberKings release 2021 schedule

The LumberKings last month announced they are joining the Prospect League, which is a 16-team Collegiate Wood Bat league with teams that are spread across the the nation.(kwqc, clinton lumberkings)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) – The LumberKings will start their inaugural season in the Prospect League against a familiar opponent, the Burlington Bees, at NelsonCorp Field at 6:30 p.m. May 27.

“We are very excited to announce the upcoming schedule for games here at NelsonCorp Field. It has been a long time since the last game here,” Ted Tornow, General Manager for the LumberKings, said in a media release. “We have always said that baseball will be played here during the 2021 season. We have a great facility, and we look forward to seeing everyone here on May 27.”

The Prospect League is a 16-team Collegiate Wood Bat league with teams spread across the Midwest from eastern Missouri to western Pennsylvania.

The season will run from May 27 to Aug. 4 for 60 games – 30 at home and 30 on the road. The league is split into two conferences, each with two divisions. There will be a first half and a second-half champion in each division.

Playoffs start on Aug. 5, the day after the regular season ends.

The other teams in the Western Conference are Alton (Illinois) River Dragons; Burlington Bees; Cape Girardeau (Missouri) Catfish; Normal (Illinois) CornBelters; O’Fallon (Missouri) Hoots; Quincy (Illinois) Gems; and the Springfield Sliders.

The eight teams in the Eastern Conference are Champion City (Springfield, Ohio) Kings; Chillicothe (Ohio) Paints; Danville (Illinois) Dans; Illinois Valley (Peru, Illinois) Pistol Shrimp; Johnstown (Pennsylvania) Mill Rats; Lafayette (Indiana) Aviators; REX (Terre Haute, Indiana) Baseball and the West Virginia (Beckley, West Virginia) Miners.

The LumberKings promotional schedule, including giveaways, fireworks, and post-game concerts, will be released later.

The 2021 LumberKings schedule can be found here, or it can be accessed by visiting lumberkings.com.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

