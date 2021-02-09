Fire crews respond to Long Grove house fire Monday night

LONG GROVE, Iowa (KWQC) - Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Long Grove Monday night.

The fire happened just before 10 p.m.

According to a Scott County sheriff’s deputy on scene, one person was home when the fire started but was able to get out safely.

McCausland, Long Grove, and Dewitt fire departments responded. By 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, fire crews were no longer on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

