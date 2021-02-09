First Alert Day for dangerously cold temperatures through 10AM

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - First Alert Day for dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills until 10AM. After a round of fresh snow, skies have cleared, and temps have plummeted to -10º and colder NW of the QC. Any little wind will lead to wind chills near -35º when frostbite can set in, in as little as 15 minutes. Please limit any outdoor activities this morning and make sure your pets aren’t outside for more than just a few minutes. We will see another round of temperatures like this or colder this weekend and early next week.

