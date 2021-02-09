Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Livestream
Vaccination
Tracking the Curve
Search
Home
News
Vaccination
Tracking the Curve
National
International
Livestream
Weather
Radar
Weather Cams
Closings
Weather Maps
River Levels
Traffic Cams
Iowa Road Conditions
Illinois Road Conditions
Sports
Spotlight Athlete
Scoreboard
Highlight Zone
Video
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Hello Quad Cities
Community Calendar
Paula Sands Live
Contact Us/Submit Idea
Newsletter
Midday Medical
MomsEveryday
TV6 Investigates
Coronavirus
Vaccination FAQ
COVID-19 Map
Learn United
Submit Photos & Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Closings and Delays
Dismiss Closings Alerts Bar
15 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Hello Quad Cities February 8 to 12 2020
hello feb 8 2020
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.
Most Read
One man dead, another with life-threatening injuries after vehicle submerges into Mississippi River
Man dead following Sunday morning altercation with Bettendorf police officer
Coroner identifies man killed after car plunges into Mississippi River Sunday
Investigators release name of man fatally shot by Bettendorf officer Sunday
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Latest News
Hellos Feb 8 2020
Hello Quad Cities February 1 to 5 2020
Hellos Feb 3 2020
Hellos Feb 5 2020