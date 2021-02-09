Advertisement

Illinois officials report 2,082 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths Tuesday

Vaccinations have nearly doubled since Feb. 1
COVID-19 in Illinois
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois Department of Public Health Tuesday reported 2,082 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths.

IDPH is now reporting a total of 1,150,170 cases and 19,686 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Monday night, 2,117 were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 497 patients were in the intensive care unit, and 240 patients were on ventilators, according to IDPH.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Feb. 2 to Monday is 3.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity for the same period is 4%.

Visit TV6′s Tracking the Curve page for a breakdown of local counties.

IDPH also reported 1,638,125 doses of vaccine had been delivered to providers across the state. Approximately 496,100 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. That brings the total Illinois doses to 2,134,225.

According to IDPH, 1,417,156 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight Monday, including 216,522 for long-term care facilities.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 55,455 doses.  On Monday, 58,189 doses were administered, nearly double the number of doses reported on Feb. 1.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 311,569 people, or 2.45 of the population, were fully vaccinated.

In Rock Island County, 11,885 doses have been administered, and 2,538 people, or 1.77% of the county population, are fully vaccinated.

In Whiteside County, 6,432 doses have been administered, and 1,618 people, or 2.91% of the county population, are fully vaccinated.

In Knox County, 7,683 doses have been administered, and 1,378 people, or 2.75% of the county population, are fully vaccinated.

Visit TV6′s vaccination page to learn more about how local counties in the TV6 viewing are doing with vaccination efforts.

