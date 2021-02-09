Iowa officials report 713 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 713 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 325,379 and 5,145 deaths since the pandemic began. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 8.5% and a seven-day positivity rate of 6.2%.

As of 10:30 a.m., 1,498,143 Iowans have been tested, and 296,440 have recovered from the virus. The website also showed that 327 people were hospitalized, up from 318 reported Monday. Of those, 40 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 67 were in the intensive care unit, and 29 were on a ventilator.

Iowa officials also reported that 348,032 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered statewide. Of those, 332,421 have gone to Iowa residents.

Out-of-state residents may be vaccinated in Iowa if they meet the current phase criteria, such as being a healthcare provider working in Iowa.

The state website also showed that 166,952, or about 5.3% of the total population, have received the first dose, and 90,540, or about 2.9% of the total population, have completed the two-dose series.

In Scott County, 8,603 individuals, or about 5% of the total county population, have received the vaccine’s first dose, while 4,140 individuals, or 2.4%, have completed the vaccine series.

In Clinton County, 1,414 individuals, or about 3% of the total county population, have received the first dose, while 871 individuals, or 1.9%, have completed the series.

In Muscatine County, 944 individuals, or about 2.2% of the total county population, have received the first dose, while 735 individuals, or about 1.7%, have completed the series.

In Des Moines County, 1,572 individuals, or about 4% of the total county population, have received the first dose, while 1,239 individuals, or about 3.1%, have completed the series.

