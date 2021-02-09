Komen Greater Iowa to cease operations

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - A surprising announcement from Komen Greater Iowa. It has decided to disaffiliate from the Susan G. Komen Foundation (Komen Headquarters) and cease operations.

According to a news release Feb. 9, 2021, the decision will result in the layoff of all staff members, and Komen Greater Iowa will close by March 31.

The Iowa organization says it will be distributing at least $525,000 to local programs that support breast cancer screening, diagnosis, treatment and other patient services. In making the decision, the Iowa board believed it was the only way to ensure that its funds supported women and men in its service area, which is where the money was raised.

In April 2020, the newly restructured Susan G. Komen Foundation, renamed Komen Headquarters, announced a series of changes that included consolidation of local offices and centralizing operations into its Dallas headquarters. Komen Headquarters has indicated it would continue to support the Iowa region, but according to Komen Greater Iowa, it has not publicly announced specific plans.

Komen Greater Iowa will not be holding any 2021 MORE THAN PINK Walks or Race for the Cure events. As the consolidation at Komen Headquarters moves forward, they will provide information on any future events.

Komen has had a strong presence in the greater Iowa service area, including the Quad Cities, for almost three decades and has raised more than $19 million to support breast cancer patient care, prevention, and research for a cure.

The board has decided to distribute its remaining funds to the following agencies and organizations:

· Polk County Health Department

· Iowa Department of Public Health

· River Hills Community Health Center

· Genesis Health System

· Trinity Medical Center

· Jennie Edmundson Hospital

· Promise Community Health Center

· Gilda’s Club Quad Cities

· Cerro Gordo County Public Health

· Casting for Recovery

· Can Do Cancer

· Above & Beyond Cancer

· Living Proof Exhibit

