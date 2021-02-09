Moline-Coal Valley School Board name two new elementary school principals

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Coal-Valley School Board has approved the hiring of two new elementary school principals for the 2021-2022 school year.

Tara Bahnks will serve as principal of Willard Elementary School, and Lynsy Oswald will serve as principal of Hamilton Elementary School.

Bahnks currently is the principal at Mable Woolsey Elementary in Knoxville, Illinois. She will replace Principal Victoria Diamond Bohlman, who is retiring on May 28 after 28 years of service to the Moline-Coal Valley School District.

“Mrs. Bahnks brings a wealth of experiences to the Moline Coal Valley School District. Her background in literacy, social-emotional learning, and supporting teachers through coaching will ensure a positive and smooth transition for the Willard learning community,” Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage said in a media release.

“I am truly honored and overjoyed at being named the new Principal of Willard Elementary and joining the Moline-Coal Valley School District and community. I look forward to building lasting relationships with the staff, students and parents,” Bahnks said in the release.

Oswald is the assistant principal at Hamilton. She will replace Principal Todd Williams, who also is retiring on May 28 after 17 years of service to the school district.

“Mrs. Oswald is a proven student-centered and instructional leader. She has earned the respect of students, families, and her colleagues. We look forward to welcoming her in this new role at Hamilton Elementary,” Savage said.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve the students, staff, and families as the principal at Hamilton Elementary School. I am passionate about continuing to make Hamilton a place where everyone feels welcome and all students get what they need to be successful. I am very thankful for this opportunity,” Oswald said in the release.

