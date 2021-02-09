Advertisement

More pharmaceutical jobs coming to the Quad Cities

Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Quad City-based pharmacy startup, divvyDOSE, is expanding to Davenport.

After being acquired by UnitedHealth Group last fall, the healthcare tech company headquartered in Moline is adding 200-300 jobs in the area and moving its front-end operations to two floors of Mississippi Plaza in downtown Davenport. Operations for dispensing and packaging medication will remain at its facility off John Deere Road in Moline.

Quad Cities Chamber staff, in partnership with the City of Davenport, worked with divvyDOSE to secure office space for the company’s expansion. divvyDOSE recently hosted a virtual job fair as previously announced in December, to recruit people for its open positions in enrollment, insurance and customer service, Jobs.

Founded in 2015, divvyDOSE delivers medication in individual packages clearly marked with the date and time when the patient should take it. Go to www.divvydose.com for more information about the company and its services.

