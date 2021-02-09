Quiet & cold Today/Snow Chances Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Plenty of sun to be found this afternoon, but not much warmth. Temperatures will remain in the single digits to lower teens with wind chills down to -20 in some spots. Expect an increase in cloud cover overnight as lows settle near zero. A weak system will bring light snow showers or a few flurries to the region Wednesday with readings near 12 degrees. We may see another chance for light snow by Thursday afternoon as highs reach the teens. Our cold spell continues well beyond that with highs in the single digits and lows in the sub-zero range.

TODAY: Cold sunshine and a few clouds. High: 8°. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Wind chill: down to – 5 to -15.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness with a slight chance for light snow or flurries. Low: 4°. Wind: N 5 mph. Wind chill: to -10.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for light snow or a few flurries High: 12°. Wind chill: to -10.

