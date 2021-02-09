Advertisement

Quiet & cold Tuesday, snow returns Wednesday

Wind Chills Remain Below Zero
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:11 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- It’s another very cold morning in the TV6 viewing area with sub-zero temps NW of the QC and single digits above zero SE of the QC. Any little breath of wind will make it feel close to -20º, if not colder, early this morning, so limit any outdoor activity if possible. Today will be the lone quiet day the rest of the week. Another weak system moves into the area Wednesday morning. This will bring us light and fluffy snow again with accumulations of an inch or two. Several more systems will stroll through into the weekend and even colder air will arrive by the end of the weekend which could lead to lows -20º and colder and high temps not making it above zero.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and cold. High: 18 Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 4°. Wind: NW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: AM Flakes. High: 12º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

