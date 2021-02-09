Advertisement

Red Cross Fire Safety Tips

Rash of fires in Quad City area in last week
American Red Cross Fire Safety Tips
American Red Cross Fire Safety Tips(AP Image)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The American Red Cross wants to remind Quad City residents to be mindful of fire safety during the cold snap. Since February first, Red Cross Volunteers with the Disaster Action Team assisted 24 people affected by home fires. Volunteers responded to five incidents including in Davenport, Hamilton, and Moline. The Red Cross provided temporary housing, financial assistance and information about recovery planning to 19 adults and 5 children impacted by those fires.

When the weather gets extremely cold there is an increase in home fires. A fire can take a home in as little as two minutes. That’s why every family needs to have a plan to quickly escape in the event of a fire. The Red Cross encourages everyone to talk to their children about fire safety to help families stay safe.

Red Cross officials released this information to help:

TWO STEPS TO PREVENT FIRE TRAGEDIES To help protect your family year-round, test your smoke alarms monthly and practice your home fire escape plan until everyone can escape in less than two minutes.

For free home fire safety resources, including an escape plan, visit redcross.org/fire or download the free Red Cross Emergency App. In addition, the free Monster Guard app teaches children how to prepare for emergencies by playing an engaging game. Download the apps by searching “American Red Cross” in app stores or going to redcross.org/apps.

If you need assistance after a home fire or disaster, please call our dispatch line: 1-844-319-6560

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moline Police Department says they responded for a single-vehicle crash reported by a...
One man dead, another with life-threatening injuries after vehicle submerges into Mississippi River
bettendorf shooting
Man dead following Sunday morning altercation with Bettendorf police officer
Police lights
Coroner identifies man killed after car plunges into Mississippi River Sunday
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Investigators release name of man fatally shot by Bettendorf officer Sunday
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

Latest News

Hellos Feb 3 2020
Hellos Feb 3 2020
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
The karting event is coming back to downtown Rock Island.
Rock Island Grand Prix returns in September
A First Alert Day is in effect until 11 a.m. on Monday due to extremely cold temperatures in...
Snow emergencies in effect throughout TV6 viewing area