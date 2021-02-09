Red Cross Fire Safety Tips

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The American Red Cross wants to remind Quad City residents to be mindful of fire safety during the cold snap. Since February first, Red Cross Volunteers with the Disaster Action Team assisted 24 people affected by home fires. Volunteers responded to five incidents including in Davenport, Hamilton, and Moline. The Red Cross provided temporary housing, financial assistance and information about recovery planning to 19 adults and 5 children impacted by those fires.

When the weather gets extremely cold there is an increase in home fires. A fire can take a home in as little as two minutes. That’s why every family needs to have a plan to quickly escape in the event of a fire. The Red Cross encourages everyone to talk to their children about fire safety to help families stay safe.

Red Cross officials released this information to help:

TWO STEPS TO PREVENT FIRE TRAGEDIES To help protect your family year-round, test your smoke alarms monthly and practice your home fire escape plan until everyone can escape in less than two minutes.

For free home fire safety resources, including an escape plan, visit redcross.org/fire or download the free Red Cross Emergency App. In addition, the free Monster Guard app teaches children how to prepare for emergencies by playing an engaging game. Download the apps by searching “American Red Cross” in app stores or going to redcross.org/apps.

If you need assistance after a home fire or disaster, please call our dispatch line: 1-844-319-6560

