Rock Island County announces 30+ new cases of COVID-19

Thirty-four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rock Island County on Tuesday. This now brings the county’s total to 12,480.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Thirty-four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rock Island County on Tuesday. This now brings the county’s total to 12,480.

Additionally, there are 18 patients in the hospital with the virus. The county’s death toll remains at 298.

The new cases are:

· 1 man in his 80s

· 1 man in his 70s

· 2 men in their 60s

· 2 men in their 50s

· 3 men in their 40s

· 3 men in their 30s

· 3 men in their 20s

· 1 man in his teens

· 2 boys in their teens

· 2 women in their 60s

· 6 women in their 50s

· 2 women in their 40s

· 2 women in their 30s

· 1 woman in her 20s

· 2 women in their teens

· 1 girl younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Staying home as much as possible and especially when you are sick

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out

· Watching your distance. Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Washing your hands frequently

· Taking the vaccine when it is available to you

