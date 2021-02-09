Salvation Army of the QCA opens up warming center for those in need

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials in Davenport announced the Salvation Army of the QCA has opened a temporary warming center for those in need.

“The frigid temperatures are overstaying their welcome,” city officials said. “The extended forecast shows this Arctic spell lasting through at least early next week.”

With the frigid temperatures this week, our Moline and Davenport Corps will be open 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. all week for warming centers. Stay safe. Posted by The Salvation Army of the QCA on Sunday, February 7, 2021

The warming center is located at 100 Kirkwood Boulevard and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, Feb. 12.

“Masks will be provided for those need them, a few simple snacks will also be provided,” officials said.

🥶 The frigid temperatures are overstaying their welcome, and the extended forecast shows this Arctic spell lasting... Posted by City of Davenport Government on Monday, February 8, 2021

