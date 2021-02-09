Advertisement

Salvation Army of the QCA opens up warming center for those in need

City officials in Davenport announced the Salvation Army of the QCA has opened a temporary...
City officials in Davenport announced the Salvation Army of the QCA has opened a temporary warming center for those in need.(Becky Phelps/KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials in Davenport announced the Salvation Army of the QCA has opened a temporary warming center for those in need.

“The frigid temperatures are overstaying their welcome,” city officials said. “The extended forecast shows this Arctic spell lasting through at least early next week.”

With the frigid temperatures this week, our Moline and Davenport Corps will be open 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. all week for warming centers. Stay safe.

Posted by The Salvation Army of the QCA on Sunday, February 7, 2021

The warming center is located at 100 Kirkwood Boulevard and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, Feb. 12.

“Masks will be provided for those need them, a few simple snacks will also be provided,” officials said.

🥶 The frigid temperatures are overstaying their welcome, and the extended forecast shows this Arctic spell lasting...

Posted by City of Davenport Government on Monday, February 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Coroner identifies man killed after car plunges into Mississippi River Sunday
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Investigators release name of man fatally shot by Bettendorf officer Sunday
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Amelia Ressler is facing 19 counts of child molestations in Georgia.
Georgia substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation

Latest News

On Tuesday city officials in Galesburg announced they would be opening a warming shelter for...
City of Galesburg announces warming shelters for those to shelter from the cold
Thirty-four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rock Island County on Tuesday. This now...
Rock Island County announces 30+ new cases of COVID-19
The Davenport Community School District on Tuesday announced the district’s Board of Education...
Board of Education announces virtual learning during inclement weather in Davenport
Wisconsin is tops in the nation for the amount of unwanted and unused pills collected during...
More pharmaceutical jobs coming to the Quad Cities