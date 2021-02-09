Suspect pleads not guilty in fatal December stabbing

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - A woman accused of stabbing a 14-year-old back in December appeared in Rock Island County Court on Tuesday, February 9 for a preliminary hearing.

18-year-old Jimena Jinez pleaded not guilty to first degree murder for the fatal stabbing of Lyric Stewart during an altercation in a Rock Island residence on December 30, 2020.

According to the court, Jinez was called to the home by her two younger sisters, whose identities were given as V.J. and S.J., to come and help settle a fight that was allegedly happening between them and Stewart.

Once Jinez arrived, the altercation--which was recorded on a cell phone--intensified, with multiple witnesses allegedly encouraging V.J. to physically fight with Stewart.

Jinez then reportedly intervened and started to hit Stewart.

According to the court, Stewart was heard saying she did not want to fight someone older and then stated “I’ve been stabbed” towards the end of the recording.

Multiple people between the ages of 10 and 21 were reportedly at the home to witness the event.

The residence was not the home of either Stewart or Jinez.

A trial has been tentatively set for Jinez at the end of March.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.