Trump’s Senate impeachment trial begins Tuesday

The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins Tuesday. The U.S. Senate will decide whether to convict Trump for incitement of insurrection on Jan. 6.

“Ultimately, Senators will decide on the one true question at stake in this trial: Is Donald Trump guilty of inciting a violent mob against the United States?” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on the Senate floor.

As the trial begins, House impeachment managers chosen by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Trump’s legal team will have four hours total to present their case on whether the trial is constitutional.

The Senate will then vote on if they should move forward.

If the vote passes by a simple majority, each side will have 16 hours to present. The Senators will act as a jury and can ask questions. The trial will run six days a week until concluded.

“I’m pleased that Leader Schumer and I were able to reach an agreement on a fair process and estimated timeline for the upcoming Senate trial. This structure has been approved by former President Trump’s legal team and the House managers because it preserves due process and the rights of both sides. It will give senators as jurors ample time to review the case and arguments each side will present,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on the Senate floor.

Convicting the former president requires a supermajority, meaning every democratic senator and 17 republican senators would need to vote in favor.

If the Senate votes to convict, the Senate will then vote on whether to bar the former president from seeking federal office in the future. This would only require a simple majority vote.

