Wanted man arrested in Muscatine following shots fired incident

Kobe Ray Schubert, 20, is wanted in connection with a gunfire incident on Jan. 10 in Muscatine.
Police say 20-year-old Kobe Ray Schubert, has been arrested following a recent shots fired incident in Muscatine.(KWQC/Muscatine Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have arrested a man who they say is a suspect in a recent shooting that happened in Muscatine.

On Jan. 10, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 1200 block of Nebraska Street and found two vehicles that were shot at.

No one was inside the vehicles at the time, and no injuries were reported.

On Wednesday, police arrested two of the three people charged in the investigation; 50-year-old Ronald Lee Johnson and 18-year-old Dalton Lee Johnson, both of Muscatine, are charged with going armed with intent, a Class D felony.

A third suspect, 20-year-old Kobe Ray Schubert, was still at large until Monday, Feb. 8.

Police say they responded to the 1700 block of Earl Avenue in an attempt to locate Schubert. Police say Schubert had an arrest warrant for going armed with intent and reckless use of a firearm.

Schubert, according to police, was located and arrested.

The Muscatine Police Department had previously asked for the public’s help in locating Schubert and would like to thank the community for all the tips it has received.

