Advertisement

Bettendorf police warn of ‘grandparent scam’

Police in Bettendorf are warning the public after reports were made that elderly residents were...
Police in Bettendorf are warning the public after reports were made that elderly residents were victimized by the “Grandparent Scam”.(KMVT)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Bettendorf are warning the public after reports were made that elderly residents were victimized by the “Grandparent Scam”.

Police say in late January and early this month, law enforcement throughout eastern, central and north central Iowa received those reports.

Police in Bettendorf had two reported incidents similar this week.

The scam may be similar to this according to police.

  • All victims appear to have been called on their landline phones and the caller has either been an alleged “grandchild” and/or “attorney” who advises the grandchild has been involved in an accident and needs money for bail.
  • The grandparent is given a dollar amount to withdraw from the bank and is instructed to disguise the reason for the money if they are questioned by bank staff.
  • The “attorney” then advises the grandparent that the “courier” will be at their residence shortly to collect the money. The “courier” has been described as a white male, tall and slim, dark complexion, dark hair and possibly in his 30′s wearing a surgical or COVID mask.
  • Dollar losses have been between $12,000 and $27,000 per incident. In several instances, victims received a follow-up call requesting more money and were directed to send the money via FedEx or other means.

Police ask that you reach out to any elderly family members, neighbors, or friends to warn them about this type of scam circulating our area.

***SCAM ALERT*** In late January and early February 2021, law enforcement agencies throughout eastern, central, and...

Posted by Bettendorf Police Department on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
Some big changes for a popular annual event: the Race for the Cure is no more. The Susan G....
Komen Greater Iowa to cease operations
Tara Bahnks will serve as principal of Willard Elementary School, and Lynsy Oswald will serve...
Moline-Coal Valley School Board name two new elementary school principals
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Investigators release name of man fatally shot by Bettendorf officer Sunday

Latest News

Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report 1,000+ new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths over 24 hours
More than 100 new locations have been added for COVID-19 vaccinations in the state of Illinois.
Illinois announces 100+ new COVID-19 vaccination locations