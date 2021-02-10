Bettendorf police warn of ‘grandparent scam’

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Bettendorf are warning the public after reports were made that elderly residents were victimized by the “Grandparent Scam”.

Police say in late January and early this month, law enforcement throughout eastern, central and north central Iowa received those reports.

Police in Bettendorf had two reported incidents similar this week.

The scam may be similar to this according to police.

All victims appear to have been called on their landline phones and the caller has either been an alleged “grandchild” and/or “attorney” who advises the grandchild has been involved in an accident and needs money for bail.

The grandparent is given a dollar amount to withdraw from the bank and is instructed to disguise the reason for the money if they are questioned by bank staff.

The “attorney” then advises the grandparent that the “courier” will be at their residence shortly to collect the money. The “courier” has been described as a white male, tall and slim, dark complexion, dark hair and possibly in his 30′s wearing a surgical or COVID mask.

Dollar losses have been between $12,000 and $27,000 per incident. In several instances, victims received a follow-up call requesting more money and were directed to send the money via FedEx or other means.

Police ask that you reach out to any elderly family members, neighbors, or friends to warn them about this type of scam circulating our area.

