Advertisement

Bruce Springsteen faces drunken driving charge in New Jersey

Bruce Springsteen performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of...
Bruce Springsteen performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in New York.(Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLANDS, N.J. (AP) — Bruce Springsteen is facing a drunken driving charge in New Jersey.

Springsteen was arrested Nov. 14 in a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area on the New Jersey coast, a spokesperson for the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday.

The park is on a narrow, beach-ringed peninsula, with views across a bay to New York City. It is about 15 miles north of Asbury Park, New Jersey, where Springsteen got his start as a musician and bandleader and later made famous with his debut album, “Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.”

Springsteen received citations for driving while under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. The spokesperson said Springsteen was cooperative.

A message was left seeking comment Springsteen’s publicist.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.com.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
Some big changes for a popular annual event: the Race for the Cure is no more. The Susan G....
Komen Greater Iowa to cease operations
Tara Bahnks will serve as principal of Willard Elementary School, and Lynsy Oswald will serve...
Moline-Coal Valley School Board name two new elementary school principals
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Investigators release name of man fatally shot by Bettendorf officer Sunday

Latest News

Jeff Bezos topped the list by donating $10 billion to launch the Bezos Earth Fund.
Bezos and Bloomberg among top 50 US charity donors for 2020
Twitter won't relent on its ban of former President Donald Trump.
Twitter official: Trump ban permanent
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
LIVE: Democrats: Trump ‘inciter in chief’ of Capitol attack
Police in Bettendorf are warning the public after reports were made that elderly residents were...
Bettendorf police warn of ‘grandparent scam’
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments