Core of Arctic air hits hardest Sunday and Monday mornings!

Temps and chill WELL below Zero!!!
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Temperatures will be gradually cooling for the rest of the week, but Saturday night the y fall off the cliff! Up through Saturday each day brings a chance for more light and powdery snow with each system producing 1 to as many as 3 inches across parts of the QCA. But, as skies clear Saturday night after the last in the small parade of snow systems moves away our air temps will plummet to -5 to -15 with wind chills as cold as -30.

cold tracking
cold tracking(em)

Sunday night into Monday morning temps drop to -15 to -25 with wind chills of -25 to -35!!! Also, Sunday we could set some new records such as a new record lows and coldest high temperatures for the day followed by record lows on Monday. In the Quad Cities the record low for Sunday is -9 from 2020, and the record cold high is 8 from 1943. Monday’s record low that’s in jeopardy is -14 from 1905. Now with this extreme cold you have to take some precautions.

cold
cold(em)

As frostbite could occur in less than 10 minutes you’ll need to limit your time outside and your exposure to the outside air, PLUS make sure pets and animals have warmth if they have to be outside. And, make sure your pipes are being looked after if you have plumbing susceptible to freezing! Unfortunately, even though temperatures start to moderate next week, we might not be above freezing, again, until a week from this coming Sunday. But take heart,,, or A heart! It’s Valentine’s Day and a lot of snuggling will be in order!

