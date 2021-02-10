FBI warns of sweetheart scams

OMAHA, Neb. (KWQC) - If you’re looking for romance online, the FBI warns you to be careful. The regional office in Omaha says Valentine’s Day is a prime time for romance scams. That’s when scammers try to take advantage of people looking for love or companionship and con them out of their money.

Romance scammers search dating websites, apps, chat rooms, and social networking sites in an effort to build a relationship. Think you won’t be fooled? The FBI says romance scams account for some of the highest financial losses when compared to other Internet crimes. In 2020, there were close to 24,000 victims across the nation who reported losses exceeding $605,000,000. In Nebraska and Iowa, close to 300 victims reported losses exceeding $5,400,000.

For more information on romance fraud, go it www.fbi.gov/romancescams.

