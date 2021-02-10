Advertisement

FBI warns of sweetheart scams

(Miranda O'Bryan)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KWQC) - If you’re looking for romance online, the FBI warns you to be careful. The regional office in Omaha says Valentine’s Day is a prime time for romance scams. That’s when scammers try to take advantage of people looking for love or companionship and con them out of their money.

Romance scammers search dating websites, apps, chat rooms, and social networking sites in an effort to build a relationship. Think you won’t be fooled? The FBI says romance scams account for some of the highest financial losses when compared to other Internet crimes. In 2020, there were close to 24,000 victims across the nation who reported losses exceeding $605,000,000. In Nebraska and Iowa, close to 300 victims reported losses exceeding $5,400,000.

For more information on romance fraud, go it www.fbi.gov/romancescams.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
Some big changes for a popular annual event: the Race for the Cure is no more. The Susan G....
Komen Greater Iowa to cease operations
Tara Bahnks will serve as principal of Willard Elementary School, and Lynsy Oswald will serve...
Moline-Coal Valley School Board name two new elementary school principals
Three providers in the area have provided detailed plans for how to receive vaccines in Phase 1B.
Scott County Health Department reveals new vaccination plan for 65+

Latest News

The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Jason Isbell, a Grammy-winning singer songwriter, said he is going to donate to the NAACP any...
Jason Isbell to donate his share of Morgan Wallen’s sales to NAACP
A woman has been arrested following a stabbing at Leisure Time in East Moline. On Sunday,...
Woman arrested following stabbing at Leisure Time in East Moline
COVID-19 in Illinois
Illinois officials report 2,825 new COVID-19 cases, 53 additional deaths