GOP, Dems ask Biden to keep Chicago’s federal prosecutor

John R. Lausch Jr., the new U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, poses for a...
John R. Lausch Jr., the new U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, poses for a portrait after meeting with reporters for the first time Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Chicago. Lausch says President Donald Trump never tried to speak to him before the president nominated him for the position and told reporters on Wednesday, that he has still not spoken to the president and has not been given any instructions by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to change the priorities of the office. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois’ two Democratic U.S. senators say they are opposed to the immediate dismissal by President Joseph Biden of the U.S. attorney for northern Illinois.

U.S. attorneys are nominated by a president, subject to Senate confirmation. John Lausch, who was nominated by former Republican President Donald Trump, was confirmed in November 2017.

It is common for presidents to ask for the resignations of U.S. attorneys appointed by the opposite political party.

It was revealed Tuesday that Biden has asked almost all for their resignations, including Lausch. However, Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth want Lausch to stay on the job to conclude investigations currently underway.

