GOP, Dems ask Biden to keep Chicago’s federal prosecutor

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois’ two Democratic U.S. senators say they are opposed to the immediate dismissal by President Joseph Biden of the U.S. attorney for northern Illinois.

U.S. attorneys are nominated by a president, subject to Senate confirmation. John Lausch, who was nominated by former Republican President Donald Trump, was confirmed in November 2017.

It is common for presidents to ask for the resignations of U.S. attorneys appointed by the opposite political party.

It was revealed Tuesday that Biden has asked almost all for their resignations, including Lausch. However, Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth want Lausch to stay on the job to conclude investigations currently underway.

