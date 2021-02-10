Advertisement

Illinois announces 100+ new COVID-19 vaccination locations

More than 100 new locations have been added for COVID-19 vaccinations in the state of Illinois.
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Ill. (KWQC) - More than 100 new locations have been added for COVID-19 vaccinations in the state of Illinois.

What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccination in the TV6 viewing area.

In a release on Wednesday, state officials say since February 4, 134 new locations have been added for a current total of 517 locations.

The new sites include 22 local health departments, medical centers and hospital locations. There are also two new mass vaccination locations supported by the local health department and Illinois National Guard along with 110 additional retail pharmacy stores. 

Local Health Departments, Hospitals, Medical Centers

Depts., hospitals, medical centersLocation
Clarke Foundation HospitalChampaign
Clark County Health DepartmentMartinsville
Crawford County Health DepartmentRobinson
Elmhurst HospitalDowners Grove
Franklin Williamson Bi-County Health DepartmentWest Frankfort
Gibson Area HospitalGibson City
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s HospitalO’Fallon
Iroquois Memorial HospitalWatseka
Jo Daviess County Health Department2 locations; Elizabeth and Galena
Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital and Center for Health Services3 locations; Polo, Oregon, Dixon
Lee County Health DepartmentDixon
Madison County Health DepartmentWood River
Massac Memorial HospitalMetropolis
McDonough District Hospital Health ServicesMacomb
Riverside Medical CenterKankakee (2 locations)
Schuyler County Health DepartmentRushville
Swedish HospitalChicago
University of Illinois HealthChicago

Mass Vaccination Sites

Mass sitesLocation
South Suburban College15800 State St., South Holland
Thornton Fractional High School18500 Burnham Ave., Lansing

Retail Pharmacies

The state of Illinois is partnering with HyVee, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Mariano’s, Meijer, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

Pharmacies# of locations
HyVee16 locations
Jewel-Osco143 locations
Kroger24 locations
Mariano’s31 locations
Meijer8 locations
Walgreens181 locations
Walmart8 locations

The current phase of vaccination, Phase 1B, includes approximately 3.2 million people in Illinois.  While we are working to increase the number of vaccines administered daily, we are limited by the amount of vaccine available and allocated by the federal government.  Vaccinations are available only by appointment at this time and we encourage people to check back frequently for open appointments.  Until the supply is increased, there will be a great demand and we ask people to be patient.  Individuals should be signing up for an appointment to receive their second dose while they are getting their first vaccination.

For information on how to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, updates on the state’s plan and eligibility, and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, go to coronavirus.illinois.gov.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

