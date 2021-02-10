Illinois announces 100+ new COVID-19 vaccination locations

Ill. (KWQC) - More than 100 new locations have been added for COVID-19 vaccinations in the state of Illinois.

In a release on Wednesday, state officials say since February 4, 134 new locations have been added for a current total of 517 locations.

The new sites include 22 local health departments, medical centers and hospital locations. There are also two new mass vaccination locations supported by the local health department and Illinois National Guard along with 110 additional retail pharmacy stores.

Local Health Departments, Hospitals, Medical Centers

Depts., hospitals, medical centers Location Clarke Foundation Hospital Champaign Clark County Health Department Martinsville Crawford County Health Department Robinson Elmhurst Hospital Downers Grove Franklin Williamson Bi-County Health Department West Frankfort Gibson Area Hospital Gibson City HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital O’Fallon Iroquois Memorial Hospital Watseka Jo Daviess County Health Department 2 locations; Elizabeth and Galena Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital and Center for Health Services 3 locations; Polo, Oregon, Dixon Lee County Health Department Dixon Madison County Health Department Wood River Massac Memorial Hospital Metropolis McDonough District Hospital Health Services Macomb Riverside Medical Center Kankakee (2 locations) Schuyler County Health Department Rushville Swedish Hospital Chicago University of Illinois Health Chicago

Mass Vaccination Sites

Mass sites Location South Suburban College 15800 State St., South Holland Thornton Fractional High School 18500 Burnham Ave., Lansing

Retail Pharmacies

The state of Illinois is partnering with HyVee, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Mariano’s, Meijer, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

Pharmacies # of locations HyVee 16 locations Jewel-Osco 143 locations Kroger 24 locations Mariano’s 31 locations Meijer 8 locations Walgreens 181 locations Walmart 8 locations

The current phase of vaccination, Phase 1B, includes approximately 3.2 million people in Illinois. While we are working to increase the number of vaccines administered daily, we are limited by the amount of vaccine available and allocated by the federal government. Vaccinations are available only by appointment at this time and we encourage people to check back frequently for open appointments. Until the supply is increased, there will be a great demand and we ask people to be patient. Individuals should be signing up for an appointment to receive their second dose while they are getting their first vaccination.

For information on how to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, updates on the state’s plan and eligibility, and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, go to coronavirus.illinois.gov.

