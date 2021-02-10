Advertisement

Illinois officials report 2,825 new COVID-19 cases, 53 additional deaths

Nearly 2.6% of population fully vaccinated as of Wednesday
COVID-19 in Illinois
COVID-19 in Illinois(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois Department of Public Health Wednesday reported 2,825 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 and 53 additional deaths.

IDPH is now reporting a total of 1,152,995 cases and 19,739 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday night, 2,082 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 464 patients were in the intensive care unit, and 232 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Feb 3 to Tuesday is 3.3%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from the same period is 4%.

Visit TV6′s Tracking the Curve page for a breakdown of local counties.

As of Wednesday, 327,413 individuals, or 2.57% of the population, were fully vaccinated, IDPH reported.

IDPH also reported that 1,480,079 vaccines had been administered in Illinois as of midnight Tuesday, including 223,790 for long-term care facilities.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 55,135 doses. On Tuesday, 62,923 doses were administered. Illinois is on-track to have administered more than 1.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by Thursday, IDPH said.

In Rock Island County, 12,600 doses have been administered, and 2,672 individuals, or 1.86% of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated.

In Whiteside County, 6,858 doses have been administered, and 1,809 individuals, or 3.25% of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated.

In Knox County, 7,970 doses were administered, and 1,391 individuals, or 2.78% of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated.

In Henry County, 5,365 doses were administered, and 1,519 individuals, or 3.09% of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated.

Visit TV6′s vaccination page to learn more about how local counties in the TV6 viewing are doing with vaccination efforts.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
Some big changes for a popular annual event: the Race for the Cure is no more. The Susan G....
Komen Greater Iowa to cease operations
Tara Bahnks will serve as principal of Willard Elementary School, and Lynsy Oswald will serve...
Moline-Coal Valley School Board name two new elementary school principals
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Investigators release name of man fatally shot by Bettendorf officer Sunday

Latest News

A woman has been arrested following a stabbing at Leisure Time in East Moline. On Sunday,...
Woman arrested following stabbing at Leisure Time in East Moline
Flooded street in Davenport from a leaking fire hydrant on Feb. 9, 2021.
Missing fire hydrant is found
Flooded street in Davenport from a leaking fire hydrant on Feb. 9, 2021.
Missing Fire Hydrant
Rock Island Co., announces registration date for those eligible to receive second vaccine dose