Illinois officials report 2,825 new COVID-19 cases, 53 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois Department of Public Health Wednesday reported 2,825 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 and 53 additional deaths.

IDPH is now reporting a total of 1,152,995 cases and 19,739 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday night, 2,082 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 464 patients were in the intensive care unit, and 232 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Feb 3 to Tuesday is 3.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from the same period is 4%.

As of Wednesday, 327,413 individuals, or 2.57% of the population, were fully vaccinated, IDPH reported.

IDPH also reported that 1,480,079 vaccines had been administered in Illinois as of midnight Tuesday, including 223,790 for long-term care facilities.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 55,135 doses. On Tuesday, 62,923 doses were administered. Illinois is on-track to have administered more than 1.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by Thursday, IDPH said.

In Rock Island County, 12,600 doses have been administered, and 2,672 individuals, or 1.86% of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated.

In Whiteside County, 6,858 doses have been administered, and 1,809 individuals, or 3.25% of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated.

In Knox County, 7,970 doses were administered, and 1,391 individuals, or 2.78% of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated.

In Henry County, 5,365 doses were administered, and 1,519 individuals, or 3.09% of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated.

