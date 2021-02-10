Advertisement

Iowa football’s Mark Kallenberger to forgo fifth year of eligibility

(KWQC)
By Joey Donia
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa senior offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger has elected to forgo his fifth year of eligibility and end his college football career. He will earn his degree this spring.

“Mark has been a strong player and leader within our program. I completely understand and respect his decision and wish him the very best” said Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz.

Kallenberger joined the Hawkeyes in 2017. He is a three-year letterman while playing both guard and tackle positions on the offensive line. Kallenberger started four games at right tackle in 2020, missing two games due to injury. He earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten recognition from league media.

“I’m ready to bring my college football career to a close and move on to the next chapter in my life,” said Kallenberger. “I have enjoyed my four years as a Hawkeye. I will cherish the camaraderie with my teammates in the locker room and on the field. I want to say thank you to coach Ferentz and all the coaches who have helped me become a better player and a better person.”

“Mark has worked extremely hard during his four years on our team,” said Ferentz. “He is a good player and person. We will certainly miss his presence on the field this season. I know he will take the lessons he learned as a Hawkeye and be successful in the future.”

Release from the University of Iowa Athletics Department

