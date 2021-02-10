Iowa officials report 1,000+ new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,035 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 326,414 and 5,174 deaths since the pandemic began. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 8.6% and a seven-day positivity rate of 6.4.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1,501,780 Iowans have been tested for the virus, and 297,818 have recovered. The website also showed 292 people were hospitalized, down from 327 reported Tuesday. It’s also the lowest reported hospitalizations since late September.

Of the 292, 48 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 67 were in the intensive care unit, and 27 were on ventilators.

Visit TV6′s Tracking the Curve page for a breakdown of local counties.

Officials also reported 364,642 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered throughout the state. Of those, 348,659 doses went to Iowa residents.

Out-of-state residents may be vaccinated in Iowa if they meet the current phase criteria, such as being a healthcare provider working in Iowa.

According to the state website, 173,358 individuals, or about 5.5% of the total population, have had the first dose of the two-shot series, while 95,642 individuals, or about 3%, have completed the series.

In Scott County, 17,971 total doses have been administered. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 9,514 individuals, or about 5.5% of the total county population, have received the first dose while 4,229, or about 2.5%, have completed the series.

In Muscatine County, 2,436 doses have been administered; 967 individuals, or about 2.3% of the total county population, received the first dose; and 735 individuals, or about 1.7%, have completed the series.

In Clinton County, 3,398 does have been administered; 1,406 individuals, or about 3% of the total county population, received the first dose; and 995 individuals, or about 2.1% of the population, have completed the series.

In Des Moines County, 4,299 doses had been administered; 1,611 individuals, or about 4.1% of the total county population, received the first dose; and 1,356 individuals, or about 3.4%, have completed the series.

Visit TV6′s vaccination page to learn more about how local counties in the TV6 viewing are doing with vaccination efforts.

