Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1,000+ new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths over 24 hours

Hospitalizations lowest since late September
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,035 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 326,414 and 5,174 deaths since the pandemic began. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 8.6% and a seven-day positivity rate of 6.4.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1,501,780 Iowans have been tested for the virus, and 297,818 have recovered. The website also showed 292 people were hospitalized, down from 327 reported Tuesday. It’s also the lowest reported hospitalizations since late September.

Of the 292, 48 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 67 were in the intensive care unit, and 27 were on ventilators.

Visit TV6′s Tracking the Curve page for a breakdown of local counties.

Officials also reported 364,642 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered throughout the state. Of those, 348,659 doses went to Iowa residents.

Out-of-state residents may be vaccinated in Iowa if they meet the current phase criteria, such as being a healthcare provider working in Iowa.

According to the state website, 173,358 individuals, or about 5.5% of the total population, have had the first dose of the two-shot series, while 95,642 individuals, or about 3%, have completed the series.

In Scott County, 17,971 total doses have been administered. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 9,514 individuals, or about 5.5% of the total county population, have received the first dose while 4,229, or about 2.5%, have completed the series.

In Muscatine County, 2,436 doses have been administered; 967 individuals, or about 2.3% of the total county population, received the first dose; and 735 individuals, or about 1.7%, have completed the series.

In Clinton County, 3,398 does have been administered; 1,406 individuals, or about 3% of the total county population, received the first dose; and 995 individuals, or about 2.1% of the population, have completed the series.

In Des Moines County, 4,299 doses had been administered; 1,611 individuals, or about 4.1% of the total county population, received the first dose; and 1,356 individuals, or about 3.4%, have completed the series.

Visit TV6′s vaccination page to learn more about how local counties in the TV6 viewing are doing with vaccination efforts.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
Some big changes for a popular annual event: the Race for the Cure is no more. The Susan G....
Komen Greater Iowa to cease operations
Tara Bahnks will serve as principal of Willard Elementary School, and Lynsy Oswald will serve...
Moline-Coal Valley School Board name two new elementary school principals
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Investigators release name of man fatally shot by Bettendorf officer Sunday

Latest News

Police in Bettendorf are warning the public after reports were made that elderly residents were...
Bettendorf police warn of ‘grandparent scam’
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
More than 100 new locations have been added for COVID-19 vaccinations in the state of Illinois.
Illinois announces 100+ new COVID-19 vaccination locations