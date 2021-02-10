Advertisement

Iowa picks Microsoft to create vaccine appointment system

Microsoft says the massive malware network could have impacted the presidential election.
Microsoft says the massive malware network could have impacted the presidential election.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa public health officials have selected Microsoft to develop an online vaccination scheduling system as they seek to improve the state’s low national rankings for the rate of doses administered.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday posted notice online that it intends to award an emergency contract to the software company. The agency told bidders that it would award a separate contract to run a vaccine call center later this week.

The selection of Microsoft came after the agency last week gave potential bidders one day to respond to an emergency request for proposals seeking work.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
Some big changes for a popular annual event: the Race for the Cure is no more. The Susan G....
Komen Greater Iowa to cease operations
Tara Bahnks will serve as principal of Willard Elementary School, and Lynsy Oswald will serve...
Moline-Coal Valley School Board name two new elementary school principals
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Investigators release name of man fatally shot by Bettendorf officer Sunday

Latest News

Tom Vilsack
Black farmers unconvinced by Vilsack’s ‘root out’ racism vow
Dusting to half inch
Snow showers today
City Hall in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Cedar Rapids City Council approves Citizens’ Police Review Board
Three providers in the area have provided detailed plans for how to receive vaccines in Phase 1B.
Scott County Health Department reveals new vaccination plan for 65 and older