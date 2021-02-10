Advertisement

Missing fire hydrant is found

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The mystery of the missing fire hydrant has been solved. Iowa American Water Company crews responded to a flooded street on Laurel Street and Birchwood Avenue in Davenport Tuesday night. Water could be seen pouring out onto the street in the residential neighborhood. Crews then noticed the fire hydrant at that location was missing.

As it turns out, the hydrant was apparently leaking and the water company says that may have under-mined the ground around it, eventually causing the fire hydrant to fall into the hole, which is why the crews couldn’t immediately see it. A new hydrant was installed overnight and repairs are complete.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

