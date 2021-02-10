Photo Contest Will Raise Money For Local Pet Rescue

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Think of it as March Madness for dogs. A bracket style competition that will feature 16 local pooches vying to be crowned the Quad City area’s Ulti-Mutt Cutie. Local photographer Holly Willwerth, owner of Orange Door Studios will take pictures of 16 dogs for a $99 donation to local rescue, To The Moon and Back. Willwerth wanted to find a way to help the rescue after a difficult year in 2020.

The competition will start on March 1st. Each week, two dogs will face off in an online vote. Each week’s winner advances with the goal to be voted the Ulti-Mutt Cutie of the Quad Cities. The dogs will compete for prizes and each participant will get a 5x7 portrait of their pooch. The winner here will move on to a national competition. “It’s funny. Our pets are such important members of our families yet most of us don’t think to have a professional photo taken of them. The Pooch Playoffs gives everyone a fun way to get a portrait of their pet made, while also supporting To The Moon And Back,” said Willwerth. Contact Holly Willwerth for video & photo opportunities at her website Holly@OrangeDoorStudios.net

