Rock Island Co. Health Department holds vaccination clinic at TaxSlayer Center

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Health Department hosted Tuesday’s vaccination clinic at the TaxSlayer in Moline due to cold weather this week.

“It’s been very efficient,” said Janet Hill, the Chief Operating Officer of the RICHD. “Because it’s winter in northern Illinois, we’ve had to move our mass vaccination clinic into the TaxSlayer Center. We were very concerned about our residents waiting in cars for even an hour and we’re also very concerned about our staff members who would be doing the vaccinations in a covered area but it’s still pretty much outside.”

The change to indoor operation on that scale was also made possible due to Restore Illinois phase 4 mitigations.

“We really couldn’t have done mass vaccination clinics inside until we moved back to Phase 4 [where] we could have groups of 50,” Hill said, “This is a big facility so we’re able to socially distance people but it would be a lot harder if we could only do 10 at a time.”

Dr. Bill Candler, a retired public health and occupational medicine physician, volunteers with the Medical Reserve Corps. He was there to monitor people after they received their vaccination in the event of allergic reactions.

“We have not had any serious reactions. That is to say no anaphylaxis at all so far which we’re glad to see. That pretty much goes along to what we’re seeing nationwide,” he said.

Candler conducted contact tracing for a few months at the beginning of the pandemic and got back to volunteering when vaccinations began.

“It feels very good to see that we’re making progress and even though we got a long tunnel ahead of us at least we’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” Candler said.

“It was really a smooth process. Walking through was no problem at all. They did a really nice job at setting it up,” said Blain Kernan, who was being monitored after receiving his first dose of the vaccine. “I think it’s important to safeguard others and yourself too and so I have some plans to do a little bit of traveling, with social distancing in mind, and so I thought it was important to get that before I went.”

Kernan also said he has others in mind.

“It’s just a matter of being aware of the virus and what you can do to not transmit it to anybody else. I have an elderly mom and so I’m kinda conscious of trying to safeguard her as well and others too.”

Candler said he’s looking forward to people being able to go back to events and other things safely in addition to the success of small businesses.

“For small businesses to thrive. This has been very difficult for small businesses, especially those that depend on the public for their livelihood,” he said, “Hopefully we are seeing the end of it and we’re able to fight this pandemic. Hopefully, get life back to normal”

Hill said they work closely with the Emergency Management Agency in Rock Island County who has contact with the National Weather Service. They knew that the weather was a likely impact and are looking ahead to next week. An official announcement on next week’s vaccination clinic site is expected on Thursday.

