Rock Island County announces new registration date for those eligible to receive second vaccine dose

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Those who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before Jan. 19 in Rock Island County will be eligible to register Thursday for their second dose, the health department said Tuesday.

The link for second doses will go live on the health department’s Facebook page and website at 10 a.m. Thursday and will remain open until 3 p.m. that day or until all slots are filled.

“This is a day earlier than we had made doses available in the past,” Nita Ludwig, the Rock Island County Health Department administrator, said. “We will post a link to the slots on our website, but we strongly suggest you use the Facebook link because Facebook can handle the number of people who are trying to get on the page. Our website crashed last week, but we are working with our web host to improve stability.”

Ludwig said this is a change from what the health department announced last week because they are attempting to prevent a “bottleneck of second-dose patients.”

Ludwig further said the health department is still using “Signup Genius for all slots.”

She said you do not need to sign up for an account. For first-dose patients, click a slot and put in your name and email address, and click “submit.” For second-dose patients, you still don’t need to sign up for an account but will be asked two qualifying questions that will require you to say when you received your first dose and what brand of vaccine it was. This information is available on the vaccine card you received with your first dose. Then, you will need to put in your name and email to register for a time slot.

“If any doses remain available, we will open those doses for first-dose patients at 10 a.m. Friday using a second link,” she said. “This link also will be available at our Facebook page and website. There is no guarantee that first doses will be available because of almost 900 people received their first dose on Jan. 19.”

To be admitted into the Feb. 12 clinic, you will need to show your vaccine record card, registration email for the Feb. 16 clinic, and your identification. A consent form is available on our website, richd.org. The health department suggests you fill it out before arriving to speed along the process.

Ludwig said the CDC recommends that second doses should be received by 42 days after the first dose or as soon as it is available. The optimal interval is 28 days for Moderna and 21 days for Pfizer.

“We are balancing first and second doses with the small amount of vaccine coming into our county,” she said. “We received 2,450 doses this week to use ourselves and to share with our vaccinating partners. Phase 1B includes 65,000 people in Rock Island County and will take months to complete. We continue to ask for your patience.”

