Advertisement

Rock Island County announces new registration date for those eligible to receive second vaccine dose

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Those who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before Jan. 19 in Rock Island County will be eligible to register Thursday for their second dose, the health department said Tuesday.

The link for second doses will go live on the health department’s Facebook page and website at 10 a.m. Thursday and will remain open until 3 p.m. that day or until all slots are filled.

“This is a day earlier than we had made doses available in the past,” Nita Ludwig, the Rock Island County Health Department administrator, said. “We will post a link to the slots on our website, but we strongly suggest you use the Facebook link because Facebook can handle the number of people who are trying to get on the page. Our website crashed last week, but we are working with our web host to improve stability.”

Ludwig said this is a change from what the health department announced last week because they are attempting to prevent a “bottleneck of second-dose patients.”

Ludwig further said the health department is still using “Signup Genius for all slots.”

She said you do not need to sign up for an account. For first-dose patients, click a slot and put in your name and email address, and click “submit.” For second-dose patients, you still don’t need to sign up for an account but will be asked two qualifying questions that will require you to say when you received your first dose and what brand of vaccine it was. This information is available on the vaccine card you received with your first dose. Then, you will need to put in your name and email to register for a time slot.

“If any doses remain available, we will open those doses for first-dose patients at 10 a.m. Friday using a second link,” she said. “This link also will be available at our Facebook page and website. There is no guarantee that first doses will be available because of almost 900 people received their first dose on Jan. 19.”

To be admitted into the Feb. 12 clinic, you will need to show your vaccine record card, registration email for the Feb. 16 clinic, and your identification. A consent form is available on our website, richd.org. The health department suggests you fill it out before arriving to speed along the process.

Ludwig said the CDC recommends that second doses should be received by 42 days after the first dose or as soon as it is available. The optimal interval is 28 days for Moderna and 21 days for Pfizer.

“We are balancing first and second doses with the small amount of vaccine coming into our county,” she said. “We received 2,450 doses this week to use ourselves and to share with our vaccinating partners. Phase 1B includes 65,000 people in Rock Island County and will take months to complete. We continue to ask for your patience.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
Some big changes for a popular annual event: the Race for the Cure is no more. The Susan G....
Komen Greater Iowa to cease operations
Tara Bahnks will serve as principal of Willard Elementary School, and Lynsy Oswald will serve...
Moline-Coal Valley School Board name two new elementary school principals
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Investigators release name of man fatally shot by Bettendorf officer Sunday

Latest News

Galesburg officials Tuesday announced they would be opening a warming shelter for those in need.
Galesburg announces warming shelters for those to shelter from the cold
South Rock Island Township announced it is opening its doors as a warming center.
South Rock Island Township to open warming center
Davenport officials announced the Salvation Army of the QCA has opened a temporary warming...
Salvation Army of the QCA opens up warming center for those in need
A Quad City-based pharmacy startup, divvyDOSE, is expanding to Davenport.
More pharmaceutical jobs coming to the Quad Cities
The Scott County Health Department Tuesday laid out a detailed plan for vaccinating those 65...
Scott County Health Department reveals new vaccination plan for 65 and older