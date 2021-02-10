Advertisement

Rock Island County COVID-19-related death toll surpasses 300

Over 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rock Island County on Wednesday. Health...
Over 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rock Island County on Wednesday. Health officials announced 31 new cases and three new deaths.(WRDW)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Over 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rock Island County on Wednesday.

Health officials announced 31 new cases and three new deaths.

What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccination in the TV6 viewing area.

The deaths, two men in their 70′s who were in the hospital and a man in his 40′s who died at home, brings the county total to 301.

“We offer our sincere condolences to their loved ones and friends,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

Additionally, there are 15 patients currently in the hospital due to the virus.

The 31 new cases brings the county’s total to 12,511.

The new cases are:

· 1 man in his 70s

· 4 men in their 60s

· 3 men in their 50s

· 2 men in their 40s

· 1 man in his 30s

· 1 man in his 20s

· 1 man in his teens

· 2 boys in their teens

· 1 woman in her 90s

· 1 woman in her 70s

· 3 women in their 60s

· 2 women in their 50s

· 4 women in their 30s

· 3 women in their 20s

· 1 girl in her teens

· 1 girl infant younger than 1

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Take the vaccine when it becomes available to you

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic
Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks and a friend ran at a group of people with a butcher knife...
Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video
Some big changes for a popular annual event: the Race for the Cure is no more. The Susan G....
Komen Greater Iowa to cease operations
Tara Bahnks will serve as principal of Willard Elementary School, and Lynsy Oswald will serve...
Moline-Coal Valley School Board name two new elementary school principals
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Investigators release name of man fatally shot by Bettendorf officer Sunday

Latest News

Rock Island Co., announces registration date for those eligible to receive second vaccine dose
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 file photo, a state legislator adjusts her face masks...
CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area