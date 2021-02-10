Rock Island County COVID-19-related death toll surpasses 300

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Over 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rock Island County on Wednesday.

Health officials announced 31 new cases and three new deaths.

The deaths, two men in their 70′s who were in the hospital and a man in his 40′s who died at home, brings the county total to 301.

“We offer our sincere condolences to their loved ones and friends,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

Additionally, there are 15 patients currently in the hospital due to the virus.

The 31 new cases brings the county’s total to 12,511.

The new cases are:

· 1 man in his 70s

· 4 men in their 60s

· 3 men in their 50s

· 2 men in their 40s

· 1 man in his 30s

· 1 man in his 20s

· 1 man in his teens

· 2 boys in their teens

· 1 woman in her 90s

· 1 woman in her 70s

· 3 women in their 60s

· 2 women in their 50s

· 4 women in their 30s

· 3 women in their 20s

· 1 girl in her teens

· 1 girl infant younger than 1

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Take the vaccine when it becomes available to you

