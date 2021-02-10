Scott Co. Health Department reveals vaccination plan for 65 and older

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - On their weekly web call with the Quad City Covid-19 Coalition, the Scott County Health Department laid out a detailed plan for vaccination for those 65 and older.

The plan will include three healthcare providers in the county, with different means of securing vaccine doses with each provider:

Community Health Care

· Community Health Care, Inc. is providing COVID vaccines to established patients in the 65+ age group.

· CHC have already identified our patients in this category and will be using email and text messages to send links for them to sign up for a vaccine when it is available. They will be prioritizing patients based on identified health risk factors.

· If a CHC patient is concerned they may not have their correct phone number or email address, they can go to our website at www.chcqca.org and click the “COVID Vaccine” button at the top of the page where they will be directed to fill out screening questions for placement on the appropriate waitlist.

· If someone does not have access to the internet or has difficulty using online tools, they can call CHC’s main scheduling line and will be assisted. You are encouraged to ask a friend or relative to assist in using the website first prior to calling.

Genesis Health System

· At this time, there is nothing for you to do if you are a Genesis patient with a primary care provider. Genesis providers have ordered vaccination for all their 1B: 65 and older patients. There is no pre-registration to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through Genesis.

· If you see a Genesis specialist/partner such as an oncologist, pulmonologist, etc., they are also placing vaccine orders for their 1B 65+ population.

· Genesis will contact you to schedule your vaccine, as they continue to receive vaccine from the health departments.

· For those 1B 65+ patients who do not have a Genesis provider, Genesis can connect you with a provider by calling 563-421-DOCS (3627).

· Genesis is also working closely with CASI to schedule and vaccinate those 65+ without a provider.

UnityPoint Health – Trinity

• UnityPoint Health – Trinity is dedicated to providing COVID-19 vaccination opportunities to as many people as possible, as quickly as possible as soon as the vaccine becomes available.

• Once vaccine shipments are received for Tier 1B, they will begin notifying eligible UnityPoint Health patients so they may schedule a vaccination appointment.

• Trinity will be utilizing a combination of phone calls and communication through our text message where patients can self-schedule through a link.

• If patients cannot receive the text message or aren’t able to use the link to self-schedule, the system will call them and direct them to call their primary care provider so they can assist them in scheduling.

• Trinity is asking patients not to call their clinics to schedule unless you have received communication informing you that you are eligible for the vaccine and a spot is available for them to schedule.

• Whether you receive the vaccine or not, it’s important for everyone to continue wearing face masks, social distancing, washing hands often, and staying home when sick. If you have a specific question about your health, please contact your doctor for advice.

Individuals in the 65+ priority group with no primary care provider or whose primary care provider is not with one of the 3 community-wide health systems are encouraged to call CASI at 563-386-7477 for assistance in getting connected to vaccine.

