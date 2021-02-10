Snow showers today

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Temperatures are starting off 10º-20º warmer than yesterday morning, but don’t let that fool you, it still feels like 0º or colder in most locations. A few snow showers and flurries are likely today. Since we have arctic air in place, amounts will be fluffy and less than an inch. It will stick to everything, but I’m not expecting much, if any, travel troubles from it. There will be a couple more chances for light snow Thursday-Saturday, each bringing a fluffy inch or two, before another arctic blast arrives. This round will be the core of the arctic air leading to near record lows and wind chills near -40º Sunday into Monday. This will without a doubt lead to a couple of First Alert Days. There are signs pointing towards moderating temps next week, but don’t get too excited, highs will still be running at least 10º below normal.

TODAY: Few snow showers. High: 12º. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 0°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Snow showers. High: 11º.

