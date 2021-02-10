South Rock Island Township opens warming center

(KWQC) - South Rock Island Township announced it would open its doors as a warming center.

It will be available during regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The warming center is located at 4330 11th St., Rock Island.

Residents may watch television, bring a book, play cards, or a board game while enjoying a break from the cold. Those who knit, crochet, or need to catch up on their favorite hobby like scrapbooking or filling photo albums can do so in a relaxed atmosphere.

Residents may bring snacks and drinks, and the township has a refrigerator, microwave, coffee is available for your convenience.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.