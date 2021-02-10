Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: The Lincoln Center hosts virtual month-long Black History Month programming

TV6′s Skubie Mageza will host The Black Experience every Tuesday
The Lincoln Center will be hosting its first-ever virtual month-long Black History Month...
The Lincoln Center will be hosting its first-ever virtual month-long Black History Month programming. This a community event that honors the past and current efforts and hard work of African Americans to society.(kwqc, lincoln center)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST
(KWQC) - The Lincoln Center is hosting the second week of their first-ever virtual month-long Black History Month programming.

TV6′s Skubie Mageza is part of the program’s line-up and will be hosting The Black Experience every Tuesday at 7 p.m.

WATCH LIVE:

