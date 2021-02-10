WATCH LIVE: The Lincoln Center hosts virtual month-long Black History Month programming
TV6′s Skubie Mageza will host The Black Experience every Tuesday
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(KWQC) - The Lincoln Center is hosting the second week of their first-ever virtual month-long Black History Month programming.
TV6′s Skubie Mageza is part of the program’s line-up and will be hosting The Black Experience every Tuesday at 7 p.m.
WATCH LIVE:
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.