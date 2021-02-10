Woman arrested following stabbing at Leisure Time in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman has been arrested following a stabbing at Leisure Time in East Moline.

On Sunday, around 1:15 a.m., police were called to Leisure Time for a fight in progress. Once officers arrived, they were told a man was stabbed during the fight inside the business.

Officers talked with witnesses along with those involved and identified a suspect. Police say Heather Inman was found and placed under arrest. Detectives interviewed those who were involved, including Inman.

Police say a knife was recovered from the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Inman was taken to the Rock Island County Jail and is being charged with two counts of aggravated battery and resisting a peace officer.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please call the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, Crime Stoppers at 309-762- 9500, or utilize the Crime Stoppers P3 App.

