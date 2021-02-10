Woman arrested following stabbing at Leisure Time in East Moline

Advertisement

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman has been arrested following a stabbing at Leisure Time in East Moline.

On Sunday, around 1:15 a.m., police were called to Leisure Time for a fight in progress. Once officers arrived, they were told a man was stabbed during the fight inside the business.

Officers talked with witnesses along with those involved and identified a suspect. Police say Heather Inman was found and placed under arrest. Detectives interviewed those who were involved, including Inman.

Police say a knife was recovered from the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Inman was taken to the Rock Island County Jail and is being charged with two counts of aggravated battery and resisting a peace officer.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please call the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, Crime Stoppers at 309-762- 9500, or utilize the Crime Stoppers P3 App.

Media Release on stabbing at Leisure Time

Posted by City of East Moline Police Department on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Rock Island Co., announces registration date for those eligible to receive second vaccine dose