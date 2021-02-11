CASI working to sign up seniors for vaccine who are not patients of UnityPoint, Genesis, or Community Health Care

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Those who are not a patient of UnityPoint, Genesis, or Community Health Care are encouraged to call the Center for Active Seniors to get signed up for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We were really then concerned about the 65 plus group that don’t have a primary care doctor and the population who are affiliated with an independent clinic so those folks are now being encouraged to contact CASI,” Laura Kopp, CEO at CASI says.

CASI says they are inundated with calls every day. If you haven’t received a call back, do not worry.

“If folks have already called CASI and left their name and number to be included on our wait list they can assume they are on our waitlist,” says Kopp. “You don’t have to call your doctor, you don’t have to call your pharmacy, you don’t have to call CASI again, you don’t have to call the health department. You are on the list.”

CASI says they will send a robocall with any new information about vaccine distribution you need to know.

“If there is more information that is becoming available and we think that might be confusing for folks or might help to clarify or help people to feel more at east, we will be doing those a little more frequently,” Kopp says.

Vaccine supply is scarce so it will take time for CASI to call you back with an available vaccine appointment.

“With our senior population, they feel like the vaccine is out there but they don’t have the skills or knowledge or resources that the younger population does to access that. So they feel like they are missing out on something that’s there when really it’s not there,” says Kopp.

CASI asks for patience after you call and leave your name and number. They will then be responsible for contacting you back.

CASI’s number is (563) 386-7477 extension 230. You can find more information about vaccine distribution in the QCA here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.