Cold and Snowy stretches in the QCA

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Thursday we’ll be at a current stretch of 7 days with persistent sub 32° temperatures at the airport in Moline. The longest stretch has been 47 days and we did that in 1978, which many remember as a pretty brutal winter across the Midwest. There was a more recent stretch of 18 days in late 2000 to early 2001. The way I see it, it might be a week from this coming Sunday until we get back to, or above freezing in the Quad Cities. As of that Sunday we’d be at another stretch of 18 days below freezing. If you’re wondering about stretches of weather below 0 degrees, we had a seemingly unbearable stretch of 16 days in 1895 and 8 days in 2008. 1895? I bet the coal smoke from those old household furnaces hung low over the Quad Cities that winter! Now, if you’re wondering about stretches with an inch or more of snow on the ground the longest is 78 days ending on March 16th, 1979. On Thursday we’ll hit 44 days and on Wednesday, the 43rd day of the current stretch, we hit the 14th longest stretch of 1″ or more of snow on the ground and we have a long way to go before we melt it off. So, it IS conceivable that if we keep this snow on the ground until early march, another month of 30 some days, we’ll be giving the current record a real run for it’s money!!! Add 30 more days to the current stretch of 43 and you get 73. Just a few more days and the 42 year old record could fall. Have you booked your flight to Florida, yet?

